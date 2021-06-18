https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/18/blue-check-debunker-makes-as-of-himself-trying-to-debunk-video-of-black-parent-destroying-crt-candace-owens-brother-really-dude/

You would think someone who calls themselves a ‘debunker’ would be a teensy bit more careful when debunking something fairly major on social media. Seems Mike Rothschild really and truly thought the Black father who decimated Critical Race Theory is Candace Owens’ brother.

Welp, his debunking was QUICKLY debunked …

And to his credit, he did admit to stepping on his own … foot.

He MIGHT not be her brother?

But then he tried to switch gears …

Maybe he should ask Smith before making a fool of himself on Twitter? Just thinking out loud.

He’s no random concerned parent.

Because you know, no activist or content creator would ever be a parent.

Or have medical degrees.

Takes one to know one?

And of course, this guy is selling a book …

He also seems to think Q is a real thing.

