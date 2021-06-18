https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/06/18/bombshell-memo-documents-massive-election-integrity-problems-in-atlanta-n1455516

A contractor hired by Georgia Secretary of State to monitor election counting in Fulton County wrote a 29-page memo back in November “outlining the ‘massive’ election integrity failures and mismanagement that he witnessed in the Atlanta-area’s election centers,” reports Just The News.

The bombshell report, constructed like a minute-by-minute diary, cited a litany of high-risk problems such as the double-counting of votes, insecure storage of ballots, possible violations of voter privacy, the mysterious removal of election materials at a vote collection warehouse, and the suspicious movement of “too many” ballots on Election Day.

“This seems like a massive chain of custody problem,” the contractor, Carter Jones of Seven Hill Strategies, warned in the memo—which was delivered to Raffensperger’s office shortly after the election. Despite his office being warned about these massive problems, Raffensperger maintained that Georgia “had safe, secure, honest elections.”

Jones claims he observed absentee ballots arriving at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena “in rolling bins 2k at a time,” and none of them were in sealed and numbered boxes. Jones believed this to be highly suspicious, said there were “too many ballots coming in for secure black ballot boxes.”

Another red flag raised by Jones was about temporary workers hired to scan and count ballots after an election worker witnessed a conversation during which one of the temps revealed his intention to “f**k s**t up.”

Jones wrote that he needed to keep an eye on them. “Perhaps this was a bad joke, but it was very poorly timed in the presence of a poll watcher.”

Those two workers had been assigned to a “team confirming and boxing ballots that have already been scanned to prepare them for later audit” because “this is the place where they could do least to achieve their declared objective.”

Jones wasn’t simply concerned about those two workers but was also concerned about the vetting process of the agency that hired them, called Happy Faces.

“What is Happy Faces doing to vet the people who they are sending to make sure that they are not sending in people who do actually want to ‘f*ck sh*t up?’” Jones asked.

Happy Faces did not respond to Just The News’ request for comment before their report was published.

You can read the entire 29-page memo here.

John Solomon of Just The News spoke about this report on Just The Truth with Jenna Ellis.

.@JSolomonReports says: GA Sec. of State Raffensperger sent a contractor to Fulton County, who found “twenty-nine pages of errors, mismanagement, mistakes, grotesque running of an election…”#JustTheTruth @JennaEllisEsq pic.twitter.com/afrDkvVK0i — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) June 18, 2021

As Jenna Ellis pointed out, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office most certainly knew of these issues even when Raffensperger and other Georgia officials were saying unequivocally that the 2020 election in Georgia was above board. Raffensperger told Just The News he still trusts the outcome of the election. However, considering there are thousands of ballots potentially impacted by these irregularities, and Joe Biden’s state-certified victory in the state was by fewer than 12,000 votes, it is certainly plausible that there was results-changing fraud in Georgia.

Lawyer Bob Cheeley, who’s leading the Fulton County audit, previously told Just the News that the evidence he’s seen so far points to “election tabulation malpractice,” though experts and state election officials disagree on whether the evidence is proof of fraud or gross incompetence. They are, however, mostly united in the opinion that top election supervisors in Fulton County should be removed. Raffensperger told Just The News that he also supports the ouster of Fulton County’s top election officials.

