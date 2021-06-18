https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/border-patrol-captures-33-illegal-immigrants-u-haul-100-degree-temperature/

FOX News reported:

Texas Border Patrol agents busted yet another human smuggling operation, this time involving 33 illegal immigrants packed inside a 100-degree U-Haul van with zero ventilation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents made the discovery over the weekend outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the west Texas town of Van Horn.

The immigrants inside the U-Haul truck were suffering from heat-related maladies and around a dozen needed medical treatment, but none died, according to a local station.