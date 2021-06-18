https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/border-patrol-captures-33-illegal-immigrants-u-haul-100-degree-temperature/
The Texas Border Patrol captured over 30 illegal immagrants stuffed in a U-Haul in over 100 Degrees heat.
FOX News reported:
Texas Border Patrol agents busted yet another human smuggling operation, this time involving 33 illegal immigrants packed inside a 100-degree U-Haul van with zero ventilation.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents made the discovery over the weekend outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the west Texas town of Van Horn.
The immigrants inside the U-Haul truck were suffering from heat-related maladies and around a dozen needed medical treatment, but none died, according to a local station.
“Had our heroic agents not been able to free these trapped undocumented migrants, we could have seen 33 miserable deaths in this event,” Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector Chief Sean McGoffin told KVIA. “Smugglers do not care what type of misery they put people through as they take their money.”
It’s hard to imagine how so many people (looks like all men) could fit in the U-Haul truck:
It would interesting to know who funded this and where these individuals were going to.