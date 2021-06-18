https://redstate.com/heartlandinstitute/2021/06/18/boulder-colorado-shouldnt-expand-excise-taxes-on-residents-n398223
About The Author
Related Posts
Voting Rights Groups File Second Lawsuit Against Georgia’s Over Election Law and We Already Know What They Are Claiming
March 29, 2021
Hillary Clinton Reminds Us During Cringeworthy CNN Interview Why It's Good She Wasn't President
May 3, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy