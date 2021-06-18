https://noqreport.com/2021/06/18/british-airways-coverup-four-pilots-dead-in-one-week-but-airline-obfuscates-on-vaccine-connection/

Share the truth

There’s an easy way to know when a narrative is being fabricated. One needs only look closely at the wording of statements and oftentimes the subsequent fact-checks to see when a coverup is in process. Such is the case with British Airways and their claims that four pilots who have died in one week are not “linked.”

Reuters quickly came to their rescue and did a “fact-check” on the claims that are circulating across social media. They, of course, determined that it was “false” but just like the British Airways statement, Reuters conspicuously avoided the topic of vaccines. First, let’s look at the wording of BA’s Tweet:

“Sadly four members of our pilot community passed away recently. Our thoughts are with their family and friends. However, there is no truth whatsoever in the claims on social media speculating that the four deaths are linked. Julie”

Sadly four members of our pilot community passed away recently. Our thoughts are with their family and friends. However, there is no truth whatsoever in the claims on social media speculating that the four deaths are linked. Julie — British Airways (@British_Airways) June 17, 2021

No mention of vaccines or Covid-19. The deaths may not be technically “linked” at this time because when it comes to post-vaccine adverse reactions, transparency is bad enough in the United States but even worse in the United Kingdom. They have been particularly opaque about post-vaccination deaths ever since the so-called “Delta Variant” began spreading around the country like wildfire. Scientists have speculated that the new variant not only circumvents the minimal protections offered by the vaccines, but in some cases seems to be more potent on those who have been vaccinated.

The Reuters “fact check” does as fact-checks often do. They take the entirety of a story and determine its validity based on a single component. This makes it easy for them to “debunk” stories that go against the mainstream narrative by isolating one false statement and condemning the entire story as a result.

In this case, they barely skimmed over claims that all four pilots had been vaccinated recently and instead honed in on a conspiracy theory spreading on social media that British Airways is in emergency talks with the government to prohibit vaccinated pilots from flying. There’s even a recording of the claim made of an anonymous source discussing specifics that clearly make very little sense. But it’s the meat of the Reuters fact-check, giving them the ability to disregard the entire story because of the single false component.

As The Gateway Pundit reported:

A recording (unconfirmed) of a male discussing the deaths is circulating social media. “They’ve had the third BA pilot die in the last seven days, yeah? Third pilot dead in the last week,” says the man heard in the recording. “The first two guys were in their forties and fifties; this guy, mid-thirties, perfectly fit, no underlying conditions. He gets his second jab and he’s dead within days, exactly the same with the first two. “Because of this, BA are now in crisis talks with the government about whether to allow vaccinated pilots to fly. The issue with that of course is that about 80%, according to my friend in BA, 80-85% have been injected.” AUDIO:

As TGP rightly noted, this is unconfirmed. It is also almost certainly false. That’s not to say that the person who sent the audio wasn’t being sincere, but BA would not be in talks about reducing their pilot workforce by 90%. One might even think it’s intentional disinformation to make the story less plausible and to give it a “debunking” out for fact-checkers.

One more note about the Reuters “fact-check.” The statements they posted specifically did not deny that the pilots were recently vaccinated, claiming only that the deaths were not connected to vaccines, according to BA. They also posted a very carefully worded statement from the MHRA that also did not deny the pilots were recently vaccinated, claiming only they had not been made aware of the deaths.

“We have not been made aware of deaths of BA pilots after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine and have not had discussions with BA or other airlines, about preventing pilots from flying after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Sarah Branch, the director of vigilance and risk management of medicines for the MHRA.

We have reached out to BA and MHRA asking for confirmation that the pilots were vaccinated. As of the posting of this article, neither has replied, though BA replied to a “nice” question almost immediately that was sent after the vaccine question.

We are still attempting to confirm that all four pilots were vaccinated. Thus far, we have received some confirmation on three of the four, though the confirmations have not been corroborated. This has been an exercise in journalistic futility; nobody is willing to say they were not vaccinated yet getting confirmation that they were vaccinated has been challenging. However, one would think that if any of the four pilots had not been recently vaccinated, that would be very quickly and loudly stated by BA, the MHRA, and Reuters. Instead, they continue to keep the information obscured with statements that the deaths were not connected.

This is a story that will not get any play on mainstream media. They’re already suppressing it on social media. Yet, nobody is willing to answer the very simple question, “When were these four pilots vaccinated?”

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

