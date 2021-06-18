https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exposed-california-democrats-order-big-brother-censorship-of-political-opposition-to-twitter-response-team/

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Rogan O’Handley, who goes by the handle DC Draino on Twitter, has exposed that California Democrats are literally ordering Draconian censorship against their political opponents directy from Twitter.

Following the election, the California Democrats colluded with Twitter to censor O’Handley’s posts exposing voter fraud.

“From user @DC_Draino. In this post user claims California of being a culprit of voter fraud, and he ignores the fact that we do audit votes. This is a blatant disregard to how our voting process works and creates disinformation and distrust among the general public,” the note from a representative of the California secretary of state to Twitter read.

Portions of the documents can be seen here:

RNC National Committeewoman from California, Harmeet K. Dhillon, is leading the legal effort on O’Handley’s behalf.

And I want to thank, as @TuckerCarlson mentioned, @JudicialWatch for the important groundwork for this and so many other lawsuits. Thanks to their FOIA and state public records work, we have receipts. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 18, 2021

Big League Politics has reported on the open collusion between Democrats and Big Tech entities throughout 2020 to influence the presidential election:

“The communications directors at many Big Tech entities – including Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat – have been revealed as veteran Democrat Party operatives…

Twitter communications director Nick Pacillo once worked as a spokesman for Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris while she was California attorney general. It has been alleged that he continues to serve her in his privileged role with Twitter, as supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) believe the platform blocked donations for their preferred presidential candidate while he was running against Harris.

Meanwhile Andy Stone – who serves as Facebook’s Policy Communications Director – has been working in various capacities to assure Democrat victory for over a decade. He was celebrated for his career of service to the Democrats when he joined their House Majority PAC in 2012.

“We are thrilled to have Andy on board,” the political action committee’s executive director, Ali Lapp, said in a statement at the time. “Andy brings many assets to House Majority PAC — his understanding of the House, experience in California — one of our most important states in 2012 — and he knows firsthand what it’s like to be fighting for progressive principles and policies every day.”

“I am excited to join House Majority PAC,” Stone said about his servitude to the Democrat Party. “I look forward to working with this talented team to hold Republicans accountable for their extreme and out of touch policies — and to help win back the House.”

Laura Nichols, who works as vice president of communications for Snapchat, appears to have the longest record of paid Democrat advocacy, going back many decades.

Axios noted in their profile of Nichols that she worked as an adviser, strategist, and spokesperson for former House Leader Dick Gephardt for eight years. Gephardt was a Democrat lawmaker for 1977 to 2005, considered to be among the standard bearers of the party for a generation, running for the Democrat presidential nomination unsuccessfully in 1988 and 2004.

Additionally, she served as the SVP of communications and strategy at the Center for American Progress (CAP). The CAP is an organization that was founded by pizza-loving Hillary confidant John Podesta and forms the intellectual backbone for the Democrat Party.”

If Big Tech is not stopped quickly with swift examples made of the individuals responsible, the Orwellian Nightmare will become permanent and inescapable, and human liberty will be little more than a distant fading memory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

