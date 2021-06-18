https://www.theepochtimes.com/canada-extends-us-travel-restrictions-through-july-21_3864640.html

Daniel and Cheryl Sanchez, of Seattle, Washington, introduce their two week old baby to grandparents Rosemary and Roland Berezan of Surrey, during a roadside meet up along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions as the family gathered for Mother’s Day in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, on May 10, 2020. (Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters)

WASHINGTON—Canada said Friday it will extend restrictions that bar non-essential travel at U.S. land borders until at least July 21.

Reuters reported this week the United States is expected to issue a new extension of restrictions at the Canadian and Mexican borders that are set to expire June 21.

The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments. The United States held initial working group meetings this week with both Canadian and Mexican officials, sources told Reuters.