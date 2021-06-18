https://www.oann.com/cathay-pacific-expects-lower-first-half-loss-on-cost-savings-cargo-flights/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cathay-pacific-expects-lower-first-half-loss-on-cost-savings-cargo-flights



FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific aircraft is seen at Hong Kong International Airport, China October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific aircraft is seen at Hong Kong International Airport, China October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

June 18, 2021

(Reuters) – Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Friday that losses in the first half are expected to be “somewhat” lower than what was reported in both halves of last year, due to cost-saving measures and strong cargo performance.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

