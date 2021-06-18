https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/catholic-bishops-overwhelmingly-approve-move-towards-rebuking-biden-pro-abortion-politicians/

U.S. Catholic bishops have approved the drafting of a “teaching document” that will rebuke President Joe Biden and other pro-abortion politicians for receiving Communion despite their support for the practice.

The vote was overwhelmingly in favor of the move, with 168 in favor and 55 against. It was announced on Friday at the end of the three-day meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, following their vote on Thursday.

“Supporters of the measure said a strong rebuke of Biden is needed because of his recent actions protecting and expanding abortion access, while opponents warned that such action would portray the bishops as a partisan force during a time of bitter political divisions across the country,” the Associated Press reports.

The AP explained that “as a result of the vote, the USCCB’s doctrine committee will draft a statement on the meaning of Communion in the life of the church that will be submitted for consideration at a future meeting, probably an in-person gathering in November. To be formally adopted, the document would need support of two-thirds of the bishops.”

It appears, as of now, that they will have the two-thirds support necessary to adopt it.

“One section of the document is intended to include a specific admonition to Catholic politicians and other public figures who disobey church teaching on abortion and other core doctrinal issues.”

During the debate about the issue, Bishop Donald Hying of Madison, Wisconsin, said that he speaks with many people who are confused by a Catholic president who advances “the most radical pro-abortion agenda in history,” and action from the bishops’ conference was necessary.

