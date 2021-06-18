https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/559091-centrists-gain-leverage-over-progressives-in-senate-infrastructure-battle

Centrists have gained leverage in the Senate battle over an infrastructure package after 11 more senators backed a $974 billion infrastructure framework.

Twenty-one senators in all are supporting the proposal, which is much smaller than what the White House and liberals prefer. The group includes 11 Republicans, nine Democrats and an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Liberals who were calling on fellow Democrats to “cut bait” only a few days ago now grudgingly acknowledge they will have to review the details of what the centrists will come up with before deciding their next move.

And centrist Democrats are touting the support of their 11 Republican colleagues for the five-year spending plan, arguing it is a strong indication that it can pick up 60 votes and pass the Senate outside the budget reconciliation process, which would avoid a filibuster but force all of the Senate’s 50 Democrats to stay together.

“There’s a lot of momentum,” said Sen. Mark WarnerMark Robert WarnerSanders: Democrats considering trillion spending package Cyber concerns dominate Biden-Putin summit Senate on collision course over Trump DOJ subpoenas MORE (D-Va.), who helped craft the framework.

“In terms of Republican supporters, I think we’re way north of the 11 who are public and there are many more.”

The prospect that a significant bipartisan accomplishment could be within President Biden Joe BidenChinese apps could face subpoenas, bans under Biden executive order: report OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA announces new clean air advisors after firing Trump appointees | Senate confirms Biden pick for No. 2 role at Interior | Watchdog: Bureau of Land Management saw messaging failures, understaffing during pandemic Poll: Majority back blanket student loan forgiveness MORE’s grasp will make it tougher for progressive Democrats to persuade the White House and their congressional leadership to cut off talks with Republicans.

Only a few days ago, they could make a pretty strong argument that the talks were a waste of time and that Republicans were stringing their colleagues along.

The deal still faces a number of obstacles, however.

Warner acknowledged there are still major differences between centrist and liberal Democrats over the size of a reconciliation package that progressives want to pass in conjunction with a smaller bipartisan infrastructure spending.

But it’s clear the endorsement by 11 more senators of the centrists’ package has given the group new leverage. Negotiators say they hope to have a package with more details ready by Monday.

“Once we have that package we can send it out to both Democrats and Republicans to see if we can get their support and hopefully we can get a big vote on both sides,” Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterOn The Money: Sanders: Democrats considering trillion spending package | Weekly jobless claims rise for first time since April Sanders: Democrats considering trillion spending package Tensions grow between liberals and centrists on infrastructure MORE (Mont.), one of the nine Democrats backing the package, said on MSNBC Thursday.

Besides Warner and Tester, the other Democrats in the group are Sens. Chris Coons Chris Andrew CoonsThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? Tensions grow between liberals and centrists on infrastructure On The Money: Yellen, Powell brush off inflation fears | Fed keeps rates steady, upgrades growth projections MORE (Del.), Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? Tensions grow between liberals and centrists on infrastructure On The Money: Yellen, Powell brush off inflation fears | Fed keeps rates steady, upgrades growth projections MORE (N.H.), John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? Tensions grow between liberals and centrists on infrastructure On The Money: Yellen, Powell brush off inflation fears | Fed keeps rates steady, upgrades growth projections MORE (Colo.), Mark KellyMark KellyThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? Tensions grow between liberals and centrists on infrastructure On The Money: Yellen, Powell brush off inflation fears | Fed keeps rates steady, upgrades growth projections MORE (Ariz.), Joe Manchin Joe ManchinDelaware set to raise minimum wage to by 2025 Overnight Health Care: Takeaways on the Supreme Court’s Obamacare decision | COVID-19 cost 5.5 million years of American life | Biden administration investing billions in antiviral pills for COVID-19 Manchin calls on Biden to nominate permanent FDA commissioner MORE (W.Va.), Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenTensions grow between liberals and centrists on infrastructure Cosmetic chemicals need a makeover How Biden can get the infrastructure bill through Congress MORE (N.H.), Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? Tensions grow between liberals and centrists on infrastructure Manchin rebuffs progressive push for infrastructure guarantee MORE (Ariz.) and Independent Sen. Angus King Angus KingSenate confirms Chris Inglis as first White House cyber czar The Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? Tensions grow between liberals and centrists on infrastructure MORE (Maine), who caucuses with Democrats.

The GOP senators are Sens. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? On The Money: Yellen, Powell brush off inflation fears | Fed keeps rates steady, upgrades growth projections Bipartisan infrastructure group grows to 21 senators MORE (N.C.) Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyOvernight Health Care: Takeaways on the Supreme Court’s Obamacare decision | COVID-19 cost 5.5 million years of American life | Biden administration investing billions in antiviral pills for COVID-19 COVID-19 long-haulers press Congress for paid family leave How Biden can get the infrastructure bill through Congress MORE (La.), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate confirms Radhika Fox to lead EPA’s water office Pelosi says she’s giving Senate more time on Jan. 6 commission Overnight Energy: Schumer to trigger reconciliation process Wednesday | Bipartisan bill would ban ‘forever chemicals’ in cosmetics | Biden admin eyes step toward Trump-era proposal for uranium reserve MORE (Maine), Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA announces new clean air advisors after firing Trump appointees | Senate confirms Biden pick for No. 2 role at Interior | Watchdog: Bureau of Land Management saw messaging failures, understaffing during pandemic Graham, Whitehouse: Global transition to renewables would help national security Hillicon Valley: Senate unanimously confirms Chris Inglis as first White House cyber czar | Scrutiny mounts on Microsoft’s surveillance technology | Senators unveil bill to crack down on cyber criminals MORE (S.C.), Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? Bipartisan infrastructure group grows to 21 senators Overnight Health Care: Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective in 12- to 17-year-olds | US achieves full vaccinations for half of adults | Trump on Wuhan lab: Now everyone agrees ‘I was right’ MORE (Kan.), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSenate confirms Radhika Fox to lead EPA’s water office Democrat presses Haaland on oil and gas review Hundreds in West Virginia protest Manchin’s opposition to voting rights legislation MORE (Alaska), Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? G-7 summit exposes incoherence of US foreign policy Senate panel unanimously advances key Biden cyber nominees MORE (Ohio), Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? China’s genocide must be stopped How Biden can get the infrastructure bill through Congress MORE (Utah), Mike Rounds Mike RoundsThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? On The Money: Yellen, Powell brush off inflation fears | Fed keeps rates steady, upgrades growth projections Bipartisan infrastructure group grows to 21 senators MORE (S.D.) Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? On The Money: Yellen, Powell brush off inflation fears | Fed keeps rates steady, upgrades growth projections Bipartisan infrastructure group grows to 21 senators MORE (N.C.) and Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungThe Senate just passed the next Apollo program The Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? On The Money: Yellen, Powell brush off inflation fears | Fed keeps rates steady, upgrades growth projections MORE (Ind.).

The scaled-down bipartisan package would leave out many of Biden’s more ambitious priorities, such as $400 billion for long-term home health care.

And it is much smaller that what progressives want to do.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA announces new clean air advisors after firing Trump appointees | Senate confirms Biden pick for No. 2 role at Interior | Watchdog: Bureau of Land Management saw messaging failures, understaffing during pandemic Overnight Health Care: Takeaways on the Supreme Court’s Obamacare decision | COVID-19 cost 5.5 million years of American life | Biden administration investing billions in antiviral pills for COVID-19 Democratic senators press PhRMA over COVID-19 lobbying efforts MORE (I-Vt.) at a meeting Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerFive takeaways on the Supreme Court’s Obamacare decision Senate confirms Chris Inglis as first White House cyber czar Schumer vows to only pass infrastructure package that is ‘a strong, bold climate bill’ MORE (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats floated advancing a $6 trillion reconciliation proposal. The size and scope of a reconciliation bill is widely expected to be negotiated down, but it suggests the differences within the Democratic caucus.

Progressives have called on Manchin and other moderates to promise to support a reconciliation package before they agree to vote for a scaled-down bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Several are frustrated that the bipartisan package won’t raise taxes at all on corporations or high net-worth individuals, who have seen their wealth grow dramatically since the 2008-2009 recession.

“We’ll see. I think the key to keep our eye is to forget pay-fors as a concept and think more about an honest tax system that isn’t corrupted by big special interests and that is a positive and not just something that pays for something else,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseGraham, Whitehouse: Global transition to renewables would help national security Overnight Health Care: Takeaways on the Supreme Court’s Obamacare decision | COVID-19 cost 5.5 million years of American life | Biden administration investing billions in antiviral pills for COVID-19 Hillicon Valley: Senate unanimously confirms Chris Inglis as first White House cyber czar | Scrutiny mounts on Microsoft’s surveillance technology | Senators unveil bill to crack down on cyber criminals MORE (D-R.I.), who has warned that he and other progressives will hold back support on a bipartisan infrastructure package if there isn’t a guarantee to pass ambitious climate-related proposals as well.

There are still questions about whether the ways to pay for the proposal assembled by the group would actually cover the cost of the plan, and whether Biden would accept controversial proposals to index the gas tax to inflation and repurpose up to $120 billion in unspent pandemic relief funding.

Some Democrats argue the cost of infrastructure spending doesn’t need to be offset because it will pay for itself over the long term by promoting economic activity.

“I just don’t understand why there’s such a fascination with paying for infrastructure,” said Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyBipartisan infrastructure deal takes fire from left and right Democrats mull overhaul of sweeping election bill Rising crime rejuvenates gun control debate on campaign trail MORE (D-Conn.). “I think you should be much more focused on paying for ongoing annual programing but infrastructure is the one thing you should be completely willing to finance, especially at these low rates.”

The White House has raised concerns about pegging the gas tax to inflation and placing an annual surcharge on electric vehicles.

Senators and outside groups are also raising questions about whether the proposed ways to pay for the plan would actually cover the cost of the bipartisan package, something that GOP senators say is a prerequisite for their support.

In particular, it’s not yet known how the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) will score infrastructure financing authority to leverage private investment, direct-pay municipal bonds for infrastructure investment or pouring more money into the Internal Revenue Service to beef up tax compliance.

Asked about how much municipal bond fees would do to offset the cost, Warner said “we’re still trying to scrub that down.”

“There are still a couple of areas that we’re still scrubbing the numbers on,” he said, expressing hope that more detail will be known by Monday.

He also said negotiators are still trying to figure out how the CBO will assess the infrastructure financing authority as a payment method.

Democratic and Republican senators both caution there’s still a lot of work to be done on figuring out how to pay for the package.

Tester on Thursday said he doesn’t support one of its core components, a proposal to index the gas tax to inflation.

“I certainly don’t support the gas tax and it would have an impact on my support for the bill. So hopefully we can remove that gas tax and get another pay-for for that,” Tester told MSNBC Thursday. “The gas tax I think could be a real — I don’t want to say deal killer — but it could really have some negative effects on who supports it and who doesn’t.”

