MSNBC’s Joy Reid falsely claims that conservatives are trying to ban the teaching of slavery in American schools. pic.twitter.com/z5jpZRBHA1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 18, 2021

.@JoyAnnReid has denounced me by name multiple times on her show. But she doesn’t have the courage to invite me on as a guest. She knows that I will crush her critical race theory apologetics any day of the week. pic.twitter.com/k8boch6qHE — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 18, 2021

Do it @JoyAnnReid – he doesn’t stand a chance against someone as brilliant and honest as you. — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) June 18, 2021

Have Chris on your show, Joy. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) June 18, 2021

.@JoyAnnReid is all about feelings, not facts. She’s literally afraid of you. — Elle (@PaulKerseyFan) June 18, 2021

You notice the jump back and forth between being politically black and a person who happens to be black when convenient. Makes the listener confused and dumb for questioning the race hustler thus the need for CRT as a tool. It’s a meaning shifting grift. — Amazon Eve – Still Tall Not Shrinking 🇺🇸 (@AmazonEve) June 18, 2021

