CNN’s “Pulse of the People” on Friday had multiple people from a panel speak up against their rights being trampled and talking about the “religious mentality” of many people on the left regarding vaccination, among other related topics.

CNN’s Pulse of the People panelists decry the “religious mentality” of forced vaccinations, justifying why they are putting civil liberties and personal beliefs ahead of doing something because “the world says it’s the right thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/HqRDJ0QSM8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 18, 2021

Jenin Younes was asked first about what her “hesitancy” to take the COVID-19 vaccine is “based on.”

“I’ve had COVID in Feb., so I have natural immunity. There’s no reason for me to get the vaccine; there’s no reason for me to take the vaccine doses from vulnerable people in this country or in other countries who need it more than I do.”

“You just don’t know how long your natural immunity will last,” replied the host, Alyson Camerota.

“You don’t know how long the immunity from the vaccine will last,” Younes shot back. “This has taken on a religious mentality, in my opinion, on the progressive-liberal side of the spectrum.”

“Has this experience with COVID changed your politics?” asked Camerota.

“Yes, it’s changed my politics. Now, I will vote for anybody who cares about civil liberties, and who doesn’t allow the trampling of our rights that we’ve seen over the past year.”

At this point, QuickSilva, a radio host, DJ and club owner, interjected on how the government has been “taking away our First-Amendment rights”:

“…. What this did to businesses, a lot of businesses will never recover. I know the governor tried to do certain PPP, but all the big major billion-dollar Fortune 500 companies, they got all the big grants.”

“A lot of us small businesses, especially black-owned businesses, we were left with crumbs. You get what you can get, and now you gotta pay it back. It just … all of this has become so unfair and so political.”

Camerota turned to Jennifer Bridges, another guest, asking her, “Your boss says that everybody needs to get the vaccine by Jun. 7 or lose their job. Are you willing to lose your job as a result of not getting it?”

“Absolutely. I’ve actually had multiple companies reach out to wanna hire me now, because they respect the fact of what an advocate I’m being. And I am totally prepared to lose my job.”

She’s willing to lose her job for something she believes in,” added QuickSilva. “I respect that more than someone who does something just because the world says it’s the right thing to do.”





