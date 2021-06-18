https://noqreport.com/2021/06/18/cnn-just-publishing-ccp-press-releases-ag-points-out-something-pretty-damn-pathetic-about-cnns-china-covid-19-vax-headline/

So should we just start calling CNN the CCP? CCPN?

Asking for a friend. “Within days, China will reach a staggering 1 billion doses in its Covid-19 vaccination drive — a scale and speed unrivaled by any other country in the world.” Analysis by @Nectar_Gan & @lauraliuhe https://t.co/LB5WJYoEJ5

— CNN (@CNN) June 18, 2021 ELEVENTY BILLION VACCINATIONS!!! Is CNN just publishing CCP press releases now?

Not a word on here about how the Chinese vaccines have shown to have much lower efficacy. Also, as acknowledged at the end, several countries (inc US) have a higher vaccination rate per capita w more effective vaccines. https://t.co/MLaTye23vk

— AG (@AGHamilton29) June 18, 2021 We hope Xi sees this, CNN. “Man, CNN is really good at pushing Communist propaganda!!”

~ PRAVDA founders https://t.co/WMkrG5xfv7 — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 18, 2021 Great! If only their vaccines actually worked….— James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) June 18, 2021 Yea, but, their vaccines suck— JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 18, 2021 But nobody’s vaccine sucks MORE! – CNN probably. “Praise to the motherland of China, they cured Covid after it originated in the US.” – CNN pic.twitter.com/hp6glTP4SH — DLass (@Wwlasss) June 18, 2021 Don’t even get us started.*** Christopher Rufo BLASTS Joy […]

