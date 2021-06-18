https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-cuomo-twitter

CNN host Chris Cuomo set himself up for humiliation on Thursday when he dared a critic to name examples of times he denied facts that didn’t align with the network’s liberal agenda as viewers quickly brought receipts.

A Twitter account with roughly 300 followers mocked Cuomo by saying the CNN host constantly denies facts he doesn’t like. Cuomo could have ignored the message but instead decided to engage with the unverified account.

“Name one? Tick tock,” Cuomo, who regularly attempts to defend himself against online criticism, responded.

It didn’t take long for examples to roll in.

Cuomo, the kid brother of embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was swiftly reminded that he declared protestors don’t need to be peaceful, he was accused of lying about being quarantined during a public bout with coronavirus, CNN largely ignored scandals related to Hunter Biden and Cuomo avoided his brother’s nursing home scandal for weeks amid a series of light-hearted interviews.

Cuomo also violated journalism ethics by advising his brother amid sexual misconduct claims and didn’t admit it until the scandal made national news. He also reportedly received priority VIP access to coronavirus tests when there weren’t enough to go around for regular New Yorkers and a plethora of other issues as the “Cuomo Prime Time” host has generated negative publicity on a regular basis.

Cuomo was even reminded that he built up so-called “whistleblower” Rebekah Jones, a former state health official in Florida who claimed that she was pressured by the DeSantis administration to alter the state’s data in order to push for reopenings, until her story fell apart.

As examples poured in, Cuomo continued to challenge random Twitter users in an effort to defend himself. He responded to an account with only 10 followers who agreed that he omits facts.

“Again – show it. I doubt you watch,” Cuomo responded. “You just generalize. Tell me what was omitted?”

It’s unclear if Cuomo noticed the hundreds of responses to his original tweet.

One person summed up the situation by writing, “Cuomo spending all day demanding people “’show proof’ – then ignores the dozens of people that show proof.”

The “Cuomo Prime Time” namesake is no stranger to confrontations and famously threatened a man who referred to him as “Fredo” in 2019. Fredo is a reference to Fredo Corleone, the weak and facile brother in the movie “The Godfather,” and the hot-headed anchor didn’t appreciate the comparison.

“Punk-ass b—-es from the right call me ‘Fredo.’ My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN,” a heated Cuomo responded to the man. “They use that as an Italian slur — are any of you Italian?… It’s a f—ing insult to your people. It’s an insult to your f–kin’ people. It’s like the N-word for us. Is that a cool f—ing thing?”

After the man sarcastically told him, “You’re a much more reasonable guy in person than you seem to be on television,” Cuomo reacted, “If you want to play, we’ll f—ing play.”

The younger Cuomo sibling has since dealt with a variety of scandals and controversies but apparently hasn’t learned not to engage with critics.

