CNN anchor Don Lemon recently lectured parents around the country who are voicing opposition to the implementation of critical race theory into their children’s K-12 curricula, telling them to “stop making it about you.”

What happened?

Lemon made the comments during CNN’s nightly handoff between “Cuomo Prime Time” and “Don Lemon Tonight,” when he and fellow anchor Chris Cuomo were musing about the significance of designating Juneteenth as a national holiday and the topic of critical race theory came up.

The two anchors couldn’t resist the urge to scold the “privileged” conservatives who dare reject the premise that America is fundamentally and systemically racist and who’d rather their children not be taught that they are either victims or oppressors.

“That’s the idea … that’s the whole thing about what privilege,” said Lemon during the exchange. “People don’t like to have their pleasure interrupted, their peace interrupted. And so, people think that it should be the way it should be because they have been taught that in this country.”

“But, you know,” Lemon continued, “telling people, having people come to the realization, especially ancestors [descendants] of slaves, that they were enslaved, and that they were beaten and they were sold, that they weren’t able to accrue wealth, they weren’t able to go to school, weren’t able to go vote … you think that makes them feel good?”

“So, the folks on the other side, stop making it about you,” he exclaimed. “Be curious instead of judgmental, that’s all.”

What else?

Lemon’s comments were immediately met with backlash from critics online.

The Washington Examiner’s Tsar Becket Adams said, “it doesn’t get more ‘about you’ than what happens to your own children, adding “a person with kids would know that.”

Conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller added, “Don Lemon a millionaire telling parents who have kids in the public school system to get over their privilege is just perfection.”

“This is so dishonest,” blasted the Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan. “CRT = Racism & Marxism. It’s not history. The history of slavery is already taught. I’m glad [Lemon] said this privately on [CNN] instead of in public where someone might hear him.”

Anything else?

Critical race theory, or CRT, has persisted as a hot-button issue in America over the last several months as parents have become aware of how teaching based off the progressive ideology has trickled into their children’s classrooms.

In response, several Republican-controlled state legislatures have passed laws prohibiting CRT teaching in public schools.

The theory, despite what Lemon and Cuomo suggest, is not simply the teaching of American slavery in public school classrooms. It is an ideology that asserts race is a socially constructed tool used by white people to oppress and exploit people of color. Adherents of the theory believe that the U.S. law and and its legal and societal institutions are inherently racist.

