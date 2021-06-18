https://moonbattery.com/covid-tyranny-pushback-on-london-subway/

Covid tyranny will continue in Britain indefinitely unless sufficient resistance develops. Any pushback can help get the ball rolling:

If they could stand up to the Nazi blitz, they can stand up to the damp little bureaucrats who have come to rule over them.

Asks a good citizen as he tears off the Covid crap, “They didn’t keep their distance in the G7, did they?”

Sure they did. Except when they didn’t realize the cameras were on them:

Have you seen the pictures circulating from the G7 summit? Social distancing and masks gone (inside as well!) I thought we were in a deadly pandemic? I’d sack your PR people, WTF were they doing allowing these photos? If you’re going to ignore the rules do it behind closed doors! pic.twitter.com/NR6gdPYC2n — Martin Bennett (@martinjbennett) June 12, 2021

On a tip from Wiggins.