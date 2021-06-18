https://moonbattery.com/covid-tyranny-pushback-on-london-subway/

Covid tyranny will continue in Britain indefinitely unless sufficient resistance develops. Any pushback can help get the ball rolling:

If they could stand up to the Nazi blitz, they can stand up to the damp little bureaucrats who have come to rule over them.

Asks a good citizen as he tears off the Covid crap, “They didn’t keep their distance in the G7, did they?”

Sure they did. Except when they didn’t realize the cameras were on them:

