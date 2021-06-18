https://www.dailywire.com/news/decade-old-tweet-has-megan-rapinoe-under-fire

Cancel culture is a fascinating phenomenon. It never discriminates, and eventually, it will come for each and every one of us.

The new face of Victoria’s Secret and star of the U.S. women’s national soccer team — Megan Rapinoe — came under fire Thursday night as a decade old tweet resurfaced.

“U look asian with those closed eyes,” Rapinoe wrote in May of 2011.

@tasha_kai00 u look asian with those closed eyes! — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 19, 2011

Rapinoe was replying to an account that no longer exists, though the Independent Chronicle reports the account belonged to former U.S. soccer player Natasha Kai.

The tweet has been gaining attention online, but it doesn’t appear that Rapinoe has addressed the tweet as of now.

Just this week, Victoria’s Secret announced a change in the direction of their company, doing away with their “Angels” in favor of “women famous for their achievements and not their proportions.” Rapinoe — along with a number of other women — will be the new face of the brand.

According to Megan Basham of The Daily Wire, Rapinoe told The New York Times that Victoria’s Secret’s old way of selling their products was “patriarchal, sexist, viewing not just what it meant to be sexy but what the clothes were trying to accomplish through a male lens and through what men desired. And it was very much marketed toward younger women.”

“As a gay woman,” she said, “I think a lot about what we think is sexy, and we are afforded the ability to do that, because I don’t have to wear the traditional sexy thing to be sexy and I don’t think the traditional thing is sexy when it comes to my partner or people I’ve dated.”

Rapinoe has made headlines throughout the years, saying “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again,” signing a letter demanding the “divestment from police,” and claiming to be “disrespected and dismissed” because she is a woman.

“I’m a member of the LGBTQ community with pink hair, and where I come from, I could have only dreamed of standing in the position I am today at the White House. I’m also a professional athlete, and I’ve helped – along with all of my teammates virtually here today, one teammate literally here today – win four World Cup championships and four Olympic gold medals for the United States,” Rapinoe said.

“Despite those wins, I’ve been devalued, I’ve been disrespected and dismissed because I am a woman. I’ve been told that I don’t deserve any more than less because I am a woman. You see, despite all the wins, I’m still paid less than men who do the same job that I do,” she continued. “For each trophy – of which there are many – and for each win, for each tie, and for each time that we play, it’s less.”

As a member of the woke Left, it’s unclear if Rapinoe will face any repercussions from a tweet sent ten years ago. Fellow leftist Jimmy Kimmel — who performed in blackface in the 1990’s — just had a college football bowl game named after him. The inaugural “Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl” will be played SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on December 18.

