https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/06/18/don-lemon-says-crt-critics-need-to-stop-being-judgmental-and-making-it-about-them-n398951
About The Author
Related Posts
Kristi Noem Is Done Waiting for Biden Admin. to OK This Year's Mt. Rushmore Fireworks Show
April 30, 2021
Teachers' Union Head Has a Huge Self-Awareness Fail About Schools, Plus a Big Math Problem
April 17, 2021
The Media's Credibility Gap Continues to Grow
May 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy