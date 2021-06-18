http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Fg-2vT-kiAI/

Former President Donald Trump on Friday formally endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, the Republican primary challenger to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) for the midterm election, saying, “Murkowski is bad for Alaska.”

Trump, keeping his promise to campaign against Murkowski, is endorsing her top primary challenger with a statement from his leadership PAC, Save America.

He bluntly wrote, “Murkowski has got to go!”

Trump added, “Her vote to confirm Biden’s Interior Secretary was a vote to kill long sought for, and approved, [Arctic National Wildlife Refuge], and Alaska jobs.”

“Kelly Tshibaka is the candidate who can beat Murkowski — and she will,” Trump continued. “Kelly is a fighter who stands for Alaska values and America First.”

Tshibaka is “MAGA all the way, pro-energy, strong on the Border, tough on Crime and totally supports our Military and our great Vets,” Trump explained.

More so, “Kelly is a powerful supporter of the Second Amendment and JOBS! I look forward to campaigning in Alaska for Kelly Tshibaka.” Trump gave her his “Complete and Total Endorsement!”

BREAKING: Trump endorses Kelly Tshibaka (@KellyForAlaska) to oppose Sen. Lisa Murkowski: “Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska.” pic.twitter.com/WzZ1zSC83p — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 18, 2021

After Trump released his endorsement, Tshibaka released a statement thanking Trump, adding she is “honored, excited, and grateful to have the support of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

She continued, “To have his strong endorsement is great news for our campaign and even better news for the people of Alaska because it means we will be getting our Senate seat back from Lisa Murkowski.”

Tshibaka explained that “President Trump won Alaska by double digits twice because his leadership and policies made him the best president our state has ever known.”

She noted, Trump knows the values of Alaskans and “knows that we must be free to tap into our vast natural resources, and knows that we ought to be able to chart our own course without constant, authoritarian interference from Washington, D.C. ”

Tshibaka said her opponent’s career is in the “twilight” due to her own record. She called out Murkowski, saying she “inherited her position from her father and since has become a senator for the D.C. insiders, rather than the people she’s supposed to represent.”

She pointed in her statement that Murkowski had opposed the former president in 2016 and 2020, which is proof her opponent “has no idea what Alaskans need or want.”

But, she explained that “President Trump recognizes this, and an overwhelming majority of Alaskans do as well.”

Additionally, she thanked Trump “for his confidence in our campaign and look forward to victory next November with him on our team.”

This week, Tshibaka released her first television ad of the 2022 election, over a year ahead of the primary matchup.

