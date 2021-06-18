https://justthenews.com/government/congress/dozens-house-republicans-urge-biden-remove-harris-border-crisis-leadership?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A group of several dozen House Republicans urged President Joe Biden this week to remove Vice President Kamala Harris from her role leading the administration’s response to the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the southern U.S. border.

In a letter to Biden, the GOP representatives criticized Harris’s failure to appear at the border since being appointed to the role months ago, something that has brought the vice president sustained and sharp disapproval from Republicans and commentators.

“While you have publicly defended the Vice President, even you must be discouraged with her inaction,” they wrote.

“We have all made mistakes in hiring and understand when someone else needs to be assigned to a task,” the letter continues. “We sincerely urge you find [sic] someone else in your administration to assist you in getting a handle on this border crisis.”

Harris herself has defended her failure to visit the southern border, claiming that her job is primarily to address the “root causes” of the migration crisis rather than its effects on American citizens along the country’s border.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

