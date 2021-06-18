The European Union has recommended that each of its members lift the ban on allowing nonessential travelers from the United States.

Representatives from the EU recommended on Friday to add the U.S. to the list of countries for which they should gradually open up travel during a meeting in Brussels of permanent members.

EUROPEAN UNION TO REOPEN BORDERS TO VACCINATED TOURISTS

The recommendation is nonbinding, and each country’s government has the authority to make additional requirements, such as a negative COVID-19 test or getting vaccination records.

Some countries have already sought to lessen restrictions and requirements as they hope to capitalize on the boom of summer tourism that has been lacking.

Greece reopened its borders to travelers, including those from the U.S., in early May. Before they did, Croatia and Cyprus also already opened to vaccinated tourists and to those who tested negative.

Earlier this week, Portugal reopened its borders to nonessential travelers from the U.S. as long as they provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

EU countries have also sought to implement a coronavirus certificate system intended to help people who live there. The document, referred to as a digital green certificate, shows whether a person is fully vaccinated, has recovered from the virus, or has tested negative in the previous 72 hours.

The system is supposed to be up and running in its entirety by the beginning of next month.

Some European countries that are not in the EU, such as Iceland, Montenegro, and Serbia, have also taken steps to reopen their borders.