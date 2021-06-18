https://hannity.com/media-room/ex-obama-physician-biden-must-undergo-cognitive-test-to-determine-mental-impairment/

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson called on President Biden to undergo a “cognitive test” to assess his “mental capabilities”; saying his recent behavior raises serious questions over his fitness to hold office.

“We can’t sit on this any longer,” Jackson told “Hannity” Thursday night.

“He’s not physically or cognitively fit to be our president right now,” Jackson added.

“Unfortunately, your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past 18 months,” Jackson and the GOP reps wrote in a letter to Biden.

Dr. Ronny Jackson calls on Biden to immediately undergo cognitive test to assess ‘mental impairment’https://t.co/iuCHnwWUj2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2021

“We encourage you to follow the example set by President Trump by undergoing a cognitive test as soon as possible and immediately making the results available for the American people,” the members of Congress added.

“Given the precedent set and Biden’s clear mental impairment, I believe it is past time he undergo a cognitive test,” Jackson said.

