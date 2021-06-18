https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-june-18-exclusive-interview-new-audit-timeline-final-report-expected-date_3865130.html
Facts Matter (June 18): Exclusive Interview: New Audit Timeline, Final Report Expected Date
The Michigan State Senate passed several election-related bills on Wednesday that would implement stricter voter ID requirements for both in-person and absentee voters. Although Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will likely veto these bills, lawmakers say that they have a plan.
And on Thursday, the Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling said that a Catholic foster care agency can refuse to place children with same-sex couples.
The Epoch Times got a chance to speak with the liaison for the Arizona Election Audit and he gave us an update, as well as a new timeline for when we can expect to see the final report.
