A father from Illinois took center stage at his local school board meeting to rail against critical race theory in a speech. He tells the crowd of parents despite growing up in a rough childhood, he as a black man still managed to find success.

It happened back on June 9th.

"How do I have two medical degrees if I'm sitting here oppressed?"

“When you talk about critical race theory, which is pretty much going to be teaching kids how to hate each other… how to dislike each other…” Ty Smith says at an Illinois school board meeting.

The crowd of parents started to applaud.

“It’s pretty much what it’ll all come down to. You gonna deliberately teach kids: ‘this white kid right here? That they’re better than you because he white?’ You gonna personally tell a white kid: ‘oh the black people are all down and suppressed.’ HOW DO I HAVE TWO MEDICAL DEGREES if I’m sitting here oppressed?’”

Audience applause picks up again, Smith reminds the crowd he’s got a lot to say in his five minutes time.

“TWO medical degrees. No mom, no dad in the house, worked my way through college. SAT THERE and hustled my butt off to get through college. You gonna tell me somebody that look like all you white folks kept me from doing that?”

Ty Smith goes on to say that other black people try to claim to him that white people won’t give him opportunities. “Well HOW did I get where I am, right now? If some white man kept me down? […] What kept me down? What oppressed me?”

For a finisher in his speech, Smith points out that critical race theory is the “complete reverse” of what Martin Luther King wanted.

A little over a week later, Ty Smith went on Fox News for an interview.

"Don't talk about nothing that Martin Luther King said or did, because critical race theory is actually doing the reverse of that."

He told Martha MacCallum that the supporters of critical race theory had nothing to say in response to his speech. Ty explains that he was egged on by their political posturing in the first place and that these people were never in his neighborhood helping others out. Instead they’re obsessed with a purely activist lifestyle.

“Most of the people that helped me was a mixture of black and white people,” Ty Smith responds when explaining his personal growth from childhood.

