Joe Biden barely worked on Friday and left Washington DC to go hide in his Delaware basement for the weekend.

Biden just returned from his first foreign trip where he spent 8 days in 3 different countries.

78-year-old Joe Biden looked weak on the world stage, stumbled his way through pressers and spoke gibberish in meetings with foreign heads of state.

Biden was in such poor shape overseas that Trump’s White House doctor-turned Congressman, Ronny Jackson and 13 other House Republicans are calling on Biden to take a cognitive test.

“We write to you today to express concern with your current cognitive state,” the House Republicans wrote in a June 17 letter to Joe Biden. “Unfortunately, your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past eighteen months.”

Biden landed in New Castle, Delaware early Friday afternoon and shuffled to his motorcade.

