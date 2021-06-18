https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/first-family-dog-champ-has-died-says-first-lady-jill-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

First lady Jill Biden announced Saturday that Champ, one of her and President Biden’s two German Shepherd, has died.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home,” the first lady said in a statement released through the White House.

The Biden family has a younger dog, Major, who recently received more training to help him become more acquainted with living in the White House. He was previously involved in two biting incidents on White House grounds, according to CBS News.

“Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us,” the first lady also said. “In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us.”

