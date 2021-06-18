https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/florida-man-arrested-for-doing-burnouts-in-gay-pride-intersection/

Posted by Kane on June 18, 2021 6:48 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



A Florida man was arrested today for performing a burnout on an LGBT pride flag painted on the street in Del Ray, Florida. Alexander Jerich pulled into the intersection with his pickup truck and spun his rear tires around for 15 seconds, leaving black tire streaks across the intersection’s rainbow stripes. Jerich has been charged with criminal mischief over $1,000, reckless driving, and evidence of prejudice (felony enhancement).

Local Florida news report



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...