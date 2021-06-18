https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/florida-man-arrested-for-doing-burnouts-in-gay-pride-intersection/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
A Florida man was arrested today for performing a burnout on an LGBT pride flag painted on the street in Del Ray, Florida. Alexander Jerich pulled into the intersection with his pickup truck and spun his rear tires around for 15 seconds, leaving black tire streaks across the intersection’s rainbow stripes. Jerich has been charged with criminal mischief over $1,000, reckless driving, and evidence of prejudice (felony enhancement).
Local Florida news report
WATCH: A man was arrested after he was caught on camera doing what appeared to be an intentional “burnout” with his vehicle over the LGBTQ pride crosswalk in Delray Beach, causing significant damage to the streetscape painting. Read more: https://t.co/yuBY86LOXR pic.twitter.com/PrmKmOJjKS
— WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) June 18, 2021