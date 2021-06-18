https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/18/forbes-reporter-says-mike-pence-was-drowned-out-by-hecklers-oh-really-thats-not-what-the-video-shows/

Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled earlier today and called a “traitor” during his speech to the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit in Kissimmee, Fla. earlier today:

Here’s the video. As you can clearly see and hear, it appears that Pence didn’t even notice it and there was much more cheering than heckling going on:

But that’s not the way Forbes reporter Andrew Solender spun it. To him, Pence was “drowned out by hecklers”:

“Why lie?”

Well, we KNOW the answer to that one:

For comparison purposes, here’s how the political editor of the Orlando Sentinel reported on what went down:

And NBC’s Ali Vitali said it was one heckler who was escorted out:

“Pure garbage for clicks”:

***

