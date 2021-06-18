https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/18/forbes-reporter-says-mike-pence-was-drowned-out-by-hecklers-oh-really-thats-not-what-the-video-shows/

Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled earlier today and called a “traitor” during his speech to the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit in Kissimmee, Fla. earlier today:

Hecklers Call Mike Pence ‘Traitor’ During Conference https://t.co/BqxoXB7HTV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 18, 2021

Here’s the video. As you can clearly see and hear, it appears that Pence didn’t even notice it and there was much more cheering than heckling going on:

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with heckles and chants of “traitor” as he took the stage Friday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference in Kissimmee, Florida. pic.twitter.com/QD6FhDbUBj — CSPAN (@cspan) June 18, 2021

But that’s not the way Forbes reporter Andrew Solender spun it. To him, Pence was “drowned out by hecklers”:

Pence gets drowned out by hecklers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit, some of whom appear to be chanting “traitor!” pic.twitter.com/pAQxavsK3O — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 18, 2021

“Why lie?”

Why lie? He doesn’t get drowned out. It’s a couple of people who he apparently doesn’t even hear. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 18, 2021

Well, we KNOW the answer to that one:

the tweet caption for this video is a great example of how the framing of a video rather than the content of the video itself is what makes things go viral on this website – indisputable that a few people shout at pence, but in no way shape or form is he drowned out by them. https://t.co/bdJDbQgdRk — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 18, 2021

For comparison purposes, here’s how the political editor of the Orlando Sentinel reported on what went down:

Mike Pence blasts Biden and Democrats but also heckled as ‘traitor’ at Orlando evangelical conference https://t.co/fvp2Exe6YM — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) June 18, 2021

And NBC’s Ali Vitali said it was one heckler who was escorted out:

Pence greeted here at Faith & Freedom with cheers as he got on stage, but as he started to speak a woman shouted “traitor” before being escorted out. He spoke over it, ignoring the outburst. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 18, 2021

“Pure garbage for clicks”:

3 obnoxious people screaming in a room full of people while Mike Pence never even hears them and continues speaking isn’t being “drowned out” This is the state of reporting in 2021: pure garbage for clicks https://t.co/OXlsOcugZS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 18, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

