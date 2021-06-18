https://www.oann.com/german-state-of-bavaria-in-talks-with-intel-on-chip-megafactory/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=german-state-of-bavaria-in-talks-with-intel-on-chip-megafactory



FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp’s logo is seen on their “smart building” in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel. December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp’s logo is seen on their “smart building” in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel. December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

June 18, 2021

(Reuters) – Germany’s southern state of Bavaria is in talks with Intel to build a European chip factory in a bid to counter supply bottlenecks that have hampered production in the automotive sector, the local economy minister said on Friday.

In recent months, the U.S. chipmaker has been seeking 8 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in public subsidies to build a semiconductor manufacturing site in Europe.

“I strongly support this,” said Economy Minister Hubert Aiwanger, whose state is home to luxury carmaker BMW. “The possible location of a large international semiconductor manufacturer in Bavaria is an outstanding opportunity.”

Bavaria has suggested a disused air base in Penzing-Landsberg, west of Munich as a possible location for the factory, Aiwanger said.

A shortage of semiconductors is causing headwinds for Europe’s car manufacturers and threatens to de-rail Germany’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Union is considering creating a semiconductor alliance including STMicroelectronics, NXP, Infineon and ASML to cut dependence on foreign chipmakers during a global supply chain crunch.

($1 = 0.8426 euros)

