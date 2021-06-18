https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/18/gov-ron-desantis-scores-a-big-win-in-court-against-the-cdc-regarding-the-cruise-industry/

To paraphrase, DJ Khaled, “All he does is win, win, win no matter what”. . .

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis scored a big win today against the CDC in the ongoing battle over cruises and vaccinations:

State Attorney General Ashley Moody called the ruling “a victory for Floridians whose livelihoods depend on the cruise industry” and said the “federal gov’t does not have the authority to single out & lock down an entire industry indefinitely”:

Today’s ruling is a victory for Floridians whose livelihoods depend on the cruise industry. The federal gov’t does not have the authority to single out & lock down an entire industry indefinitely. Proud to stand w/@GovRonDeSantis against @JoeBiden’s illegal federal overreach. — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) June 18, 2021

So much for that “political stunt”:

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/EBYVjiqv4Q — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 18, 2021

Full ruling here:

