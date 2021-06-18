https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/18/gov-ron-desantis-scores-a-big-win-in-court-against-the-cdc-regarding-the-cruise-industry/

To paraphrase, DJ Khaled, “All he does is win, win, win no matter what”. . .

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis scored a big win today against the CDC in the ongoing battle over cruises and vaccinations:

State Attorney General Ashley Moody called the ruling “a victory for Floridians whose livelihoods depend on the cruise industry” and said the “federal gov’t does not have the authority to single out & lock down an entire industry indefinitely”:

So much for that “political stunt”:

Full ruling here:

***

