One person is dead and more than a dozen were injured after a suspect reportedly opened fire on various people during Thursday drive-by shootings in Arizona, authorities said.

Police detained a suspect in the incidents — which spanned approximately 90 minutes — but the suspect, reported to be an adult male, remains unnamed at the time of this reporting.

Four people in total sustained gunshot wounds, and at least nine other victims suffered a range of injuries, including being hit by shrapnel during the attacks.

What are the details?

According to a report from the Associated Press, police departments in Peoria, Surprise, and Glendale as well as the Arizona Department of Public Safety all responded to shootings in the area.

On Thursday afternoon, Peoria police spokesperson Brandon Sheffert said that authorities are investigating at least eight separate shooting scenes.

KPHO-TV reported that the suspect — who was said to be driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan — began shooting at area residents around 11:10 a.m.

“As officers were investigating the first shooting, numerous other reports of shootings were coming into dispatchers in Peoria Police Department, Surprise Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Public Safety,” KPHO reported.

According to CNN, police detained the suspect in Surprise after a local firefighter spotted his vehicle. Authorities were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. A weapon was also reportedly discovered in the suspect’s vehicle.

Police have yet to issue a possible motive in connection with the attacks.

Peoria police say that its department will be the lead agency conducting the investigation into the incident with the help of other local agencies. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the attacks is urged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311.







