There’s a reason we are seeing so much censorship under Biden, even more than we saw under Obama and Trump …

Steven Crowder really said it best:

Whether it’s doctors talking about COVID or economists talking lockdowns, Democrats want to control speech because they can’t win on ideas. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 18, 2021

What he said.

Lookin’ at you Fauci, Northam, Whitmer, Newsom, Cuomo … Biden.

“The party controls the mind through the control of language”

~1984 — #CTID 🇺🇸 (@D_Clark19) June 18, 2021

Scary stuff.

People are Too afraid to BE Different… — ThomASScott (@thescot33) June 18, 2021

control the language and you control people. — ARK (@BeSeeingYou1967) June 18, 2021

And ultimately it IS all about control with our pals on the Left.

