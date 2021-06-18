https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/18/holy-crap-it-gets-worse-cnn-accompanies-their-latest-pro-ccp-headline-with-a-jaw-dropping-ode-to-chicom-dictatorship/

Earlier, we told you about CNN’s shamelessly pro-CCP headline touting China’s vaccination program.

And then we took a look at the actual substance of the article, and we realized that CNN’s shameless pro-CCP sycophancy could get much, much worse.

“Straight CCP propaganda” is exactly what this is:

Don’t worry, the article made sure to mention it:

Our jaws are on the floor. This is incredible — and we mean that in the worst possible way.

Amazing the things the media can let human rights violators accomplish when they’re in human rights violators’ pockets.

Because CNN is not Real News, Mr. President; it’s pure propaganda.

This … is CNN.

