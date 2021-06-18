https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/18/holy-crap-it-gets-worse-cnn-accompanies-their-latest-pro-ccp-headline-with-a-jaw-dropping-ode-to-chicom-dictatorship/

Earlier, we told you about CNN’s shamelessly pro-CCP headline touting China’s vaccination program.

“Within days, China will reach a staggering 1 billion doses in its Covid-19 vaccination drive — a scale and speed unrivaled by any other country in the world.” Analysis by @Nectar_Gan & @lauraliuhe https://t.co/LB5WJYoEJ5 — CNN (@CNN) June 18, 2021

And then we took a look at the actual substance of the article, and we realized that CNN’s shameless pro-CCP sycophancy could get much, much worse.

This is straight CCP propaganda. Both bylines are *reporters based out of Hong Kong and that’s how China gets away with it. If they run anything else, they get the boot or worse. So CNN complies, regardless of the problems with China’s vaccine. https://t.co/0nKHXGCiIC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2021

“Straight CCP propaganda” is exactly what this is:

No headline like this should leave out that China uses authoritarian means to achieve all its ends. — John Maverick (@JohnMaverickTX) June 18, 2021

Don’t worry, the article made sure to mention it:

Our jaws are on the floor. This is incredible — and we mean that in the worst possible way.

Dictatorship…. is good? — Émile (@emile_ie) June 18, 2021

Amazing the things governments can accomplish when they have no regard for human rights. https://t.co/WuQBXtMH4B — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 18, 2021

Amazing the things the media can let human rights violators accomplish when they’re in human rights violators’ pockets.

And it’s promoted on CNN’s main account. https://t.co/uYAFC1TVOO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2021

Because CNN is not Real News, Mr. President; it’s pure propaganda.

This is unbelievably awful https://t.co/WmtEG4jglr — Annie (@Annie49768057) June 18, 2021

This … is CNN.

