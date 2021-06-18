https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/homeless-man-arrested-assaulting-gavin-newsom-visit-downtown-oakland-video/

A homeless man was arrested for assaulting California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday during his visit to downtown Oakland, authorities said Friday.

According to local media reports, Newsom was walking to a barbershop and pizza joint in Old Oakland when a man approached him and allegedly threw a water bottle at the governor.

Newsom was not injured and brushed off the assault by telling reporters that ‘different people have different ways of saying hello.’

According to KTLA 5, the suspect is a 54-year-old homeless man with severe mental health problems.

Alleged suspect tackled by security

The suspect was arrested and taken to Alameda County jail and booked for assaulting a public official and resisting an executive officer.

Video of the assault and arrest:

Here’s Newsom tossing pizza dough in the air after he was assaulted (and after he destroyed the restaurant business with his authoritarian Covid restrictions):

Happening now: Gov Newsom visits small businesses reopening in Oakland, trying his hand at pizza dough tossing at Graffiti Pizza in Old Town. pic.twitter.com/Xi74X9hsIu — Matt Bigler (@mattbigler740) June 17, 2021

