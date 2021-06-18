https://thehill.com/homenews/house/559159-house-democrat-republicans-treating-capitol-police-like-shit-were-the-most

A House Democrat slammed his fellow GOP lawmakers on Thursday, saying that some of them who have been downplaying the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 were the most afraid during the actual riot.

Rep. Ruben GallegoRuben GallegoHispanic Democrats slam four Republicans over Jan. 6 vote in new ads Democrats want Arizona to reject mapping firm’s application to redraw districts GOP lawmaker barricaded himself in bathroom with sword during Capitol riot MORE (D-Ariz.) shared his thoughts in response to an MSNBC clip detailing how many Capitol police have felt disrespected by Republican congress members in the months following the insurrection.

“It’s true some GOP members of Congress who are treating Capitol Police like shit were the most scared on the floor,” Gallego tweeted.

Gallego went on to blast Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), who he said “took apart a hand sanitizer station to make into a club,” out of fear during the riot, but has since said that supporters of former President Trump Donald TrumpChinese apps could face subpoenas, bans under Biden executive order: report Kim says North Korea needs to be ‘prepared’ for ‘confrontation’ with US Ex-Colorado GOP chair accused of stealing more than 0K from pro-Trump PAC MORE were victims that day.

He also recalled that Arizona GOP Reps. Paul Gosar Paul Anthony GosarGosar’s brothers apologize ‘on behalf of the actual sane members of our family’ 14 Republicans vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday Cheney: ‘It is disgusting and despicable’ to see Gosar ‘lie’ about Jan. 6 MORE and Andy Biggs “were the first to leave the floor.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) was, according to Gallego, “screaming like a banshee” as rioters attempted to enter the Capitol, but earlier this week refused to shake the hand of a Washington police officer who suffered a mild heart attack while responding to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

On Tuesday, 21 Republicans voted against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6. It ultimately passed with a vote of 406-21 and will award four medals to be displayed at Capitol Police headquarters, the D.C. Metropolitan Police headquarters, the Smithsonian Institution and in a “prominent location” in the Capitol.

A version of the bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to the law enforcement agencies that helped defend the Capitol was passed in the House in March. Twelve Republicans voted against the legislation at that time.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who voted against both versions of the bill, said Tuesday that the use of the term “insurrection” in the bill made him hesitant to vote for it.

“I think if we call that an insurrection, it could have a bearing on their case that I don’t think would be good,” Massie said at the time. “If they just wanted to give the police recognition, they could have done it without trying to make it partisan, without sticking that in there.”

