FILE PHOTO: A Palestinian labourer who works within Israel or its settlements in the occupied West Bank, is vaccinated at an Israeli facility at Shaar Efraim crossing from Israel to the West Bank, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

June 18, 2021

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Israel will give around 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinian Authority (PA), Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said on Friday.

In a joint statement with the health and defence ministries, Bennett’s office said the PA in exchange had agreed to give Israel a reciprocal number of Pfizer doses from one of its own shipments that is expected to arrive later this year.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Alison Williams)

