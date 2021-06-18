https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/james-lindsay-red-pill

On “The Rubin Report” this week, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin spoke with James Lindsay, author of “Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity―and Why This Harms Everybody,” about how an issue with diversity hiring was the first thing that clued him in to the growing problems of wokeness, his recent red pill moment, and why the useful idiots of woke culture may be more dangerous than the woke.

In this clip, James explained why he still considers himself to be a liberal and apolitical. He also shares what it’s been like to work with so many “evil conservatives” and how he feels like leftist propaganda misled him on what real conservatives are actually like. He also shares what it was like for a liberal to attend events like CPAC and Turning Point USA and clarifies what both liberals and conservatives get wrong about the critical race theory debate.

