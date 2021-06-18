https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-catholic-bishops-advance-policy-that-could-deny-communion-for-biden-pelosi-over-abortion/

CHUCK ERUPTS: Schumer Says a Vote for Judge Barrett is a ‘Vote to Rip Away Health Care for Millions’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.13.20

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer viciously attacked President Trump’s pick to join the Supreme Court Monday morning; saying a “vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to rip away health care for millions.”

“A vote by any Senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to rip away health care for millions and end protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions in the middle of the COVID pandemic,” Schumer posted on social media.

Democrats are fighting for Americans’ health care. A vote by any Senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to rip away health care for millions and end protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions in the middle of the COVID pandemic.#WhatsAtStake — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 13, 2020

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in recent weeks thrust the future of the Supreme Court into the national headlines and is now one of the most important issues heading into the 2020 presidential election.

Democrats are privately planning on “packing the court” should Joe Biden win the White House in November and his party takes control of the Senate.

What is Court Packing?

The concept goes back to President Franklin Roosevelt, who suggested expanding the number of Supreme Court Justices from 9 to 15.

Such an action would not require a Constitutional Amendment, but a simple act of Congress.

Once passed, the current President would then nominate judges to fill the vacant seats; meaning Joe Biden could theoretically “pack the court” with six hand-selected judges in just one term.

The new progressive majority could have life-altering implications for our Freedom of Speech, the Second Amendment, religious liberties, abortion, and other issues.

Biden refuses to answer whether he supports “packing the courts” if Republicans confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the election; saying the American people will learn his position after November 3rd.

