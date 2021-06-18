https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/18/just-when-you-thought-it-couldnt-get-dumber-us-naval-war-colleges-crt-lecture-free-wifi-is-all-fail-watch-if-you-can-stand-it/

The U.S. Naval War College is now giving lectures on Critical Race Theory. Here, an instructor explains that White privilege is White people receiving “free WiFi” while people of color are forced to pay double for it. pic.twitter.com/RJtuUZpHw1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 18, 2021

We have no effing idea where a bunch of white people is getting free WiFi while people of color are being forced to pay double for it …

Who are these people and what broke them?

Yeah … we don’t really want to know.

Full disclosure, we didn’t make it through the whole thing. NOPE, CAN’T DO IT.

Whoa, tell me where I can get some of that free white people wi-fi. #GotToHaveIt — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) June 18, 2021

2 x 0 = 1619 — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) June 18, 2021

Those pushing CRT, are liars and trolls and they need to be called out wherever they are and fully shunned from society. — LuckyStar (@Lucky_Jill) June 18, 2021

I can’t seem to find the “White Privilege” plan on Comcast’s site. Is a DNA test required or something? — Frank Carr (@jfrankcarr) June 18, 2021

wait till she finds out that food stamps give holders free food. — Mark Lester (@LesterInterest) June 18, 2021

“ethics” professor — Pouya (@RandyHarsh) June 18, 2021

Wtf is this nonsense???? — Bradimus Prime (@BWBP56) June 18, 2021

