Congress passed legislation this week making June 19, Juneteenth, a federal holiday, and President Joe Biden signed the new holiday into law Thursday.

Far-left Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, the newest member of “The Squad,” marked the creation of a holiday marking the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. not by celebrating the message sent by the government that America was standing together to mark the occasion but by demanding government and the American people embrace more of her “Black liberation” agenda, from reparations to ending domestic “apartheid.”

What did she say?

When news broke Tuesday that the U.S. Senate had passed the bill establishing the Juneteenth holiday, Bush tweeted a response to show just how seemingly underwhelmed she found the whole business to be.

“Great,” she wrote. “Let’s get it done and do reparations next.”

The next day, Bush hopped on Twitter to extrapolate further on her apparent lack of enthusiasm for the newly created federal holiday, at least based on her social media rhetoric.

“It’s Juneteenth AND reparations,” she began. “It’s Juneteenth AND end police violence + the War on Drugs. It’s Juneteenth AND end housing + education apartheid. “It’s Juneteenth AND teach the truth about white supremacy in our country.”

What’s her goal? “Black liberation in its totality must be prioritized.”

In a statement on her congressional website Thursday, Bush, who was a co-sponsor of the Juneteenth bill, called the holiday a “symbol of freedom deferred.”

More from the online statement:

As we officially make Juneteenth a federal holiday, we continue our fight for true liberation. While slavery in its original form has ended, Black people in our country are still chained, beaten, abused, arrested, targeted, and detained at disproportionate rates. Our history continues to be whitewashed. Our communities continue to be underfunded and over-criminalized. Freedom is not simply intended to mean freedom from enslavement. Freedom is an affirmative goal, it is one that promises liberation, safety, and peace of mind. It is the promise of a full, prosperous, and joyous life. Yes, we need Juneteenth, but we also need reparations. We need to end police violence and the war on drugs. We need to end voter suppression and protect access to the ballot. We need to teach the truth about white supremacy in our classrooms. And we must prioritize Black liberation in its totality. Only then will we be truly free.

On Friday, Bush said in another statement, “The vestiges of slavery continue to deny us reparations, liberation and freedom.”

