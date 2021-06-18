https://noqreport.com/2021/06/18/los-angeles-d-a-gascon-picks-blm-activist-and-aclu-staffer-for-panel-to-re-examine-fatal-police-shootings/

District Attorney George Gascon Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Wednesday announced the formation of an independent panel to re-examine fatal shootings by law enforcement officers that were previously deemed justified.

The Factual Analysis Citizen Consulting Team (FACCT) comprises 16 members, including a former LAPD commissioner, a senior staffer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, and an organizer from Black Lives Matter’s L.A. chapter. Civil rights lawyers, academics, and “constitutional police practices experts” are also part of the team.

“Significant concerns have been raised by law enforcement officials, civil rights attorneys, activists and others regarding the handling of numerous police use-of-force cases,” said Gascón. “In order to restore trust and move forward as a community, I am convening this group to thoroughly review the evidence and make recommendations on cases that we may need to examine more closely.”

FACCT will identify and prioritize the cases, then hand them off to law students at the University of California, Irvine, for examination. The students will report back to FACCT members and make presentations based on their reviews. Students from the Dornsife Trial Advocacy Program at the University of Southern California will also assist in the process.

