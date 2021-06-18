https://www.dailywire.com/news/love-is-love-says-director-of-sesame-street-family-day-episode-which-stars-married-gay-couple-and-their-daughter

In an apparent celebration of “Pride Month,” the beloved children’s series, “Sesame Street” released an episode titled “Family Day,” which featured a gay couple and their daughter.

“‘Sesame Street’ is celebrating Pride Month by going where it’s never gone before,” reported Yahoo! News. “This week, the iconic children’s show dropped a very special episode called ‘Family Day,’ introducing two gay dads, Frank and Dave (the brother of Nina, who works as a bike store owner on the street), and their daughter, Mia.”

“Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion,” wrote Alan Muraoka, who plays “Alan,” on Facebook. “So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street.”

“I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode,” Muraoka added. “Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!”

According to LGBTQNation, “Muraoka directed the episode that focuses on ‘Family Day,’” and that “The story focuses on Big Bird, who thinks his Granny Bird can’t make the big celebratory party before he’s surprised by his neighborhood family.”

LGBTQNation also added that “In 2002, Takalani Sesame, the South African version of Sesame Street, introduced Kami, the show’s first-ever HIV-positive muppet. Kami is five years old, seroconverted by blood transfusion and mostly talks about HIV and the importance of staying in school.”

The outlet added that “her creators quickly caved to Republican fears and promised that she’d never appear in the U.S. where HIV disproportionately affects non-white, gay and bi men and trans people, her mere existence at least hinted at the show’s desire to get into potentially touchy territory.”

LGBTQNation concluded by saying that the long-running show has pushed back against supposed conservative efforts.

“Nevertheless, Sesame Street has stood up to anti-LGBTQ advocates recently by featuring very out celebrities in their show including lesbian talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, comedian Billy Eichner, Pose actor and singer Billy Porter, and out rapper Lil’ Nas X.”

This certainly isn’t the first time “Sesame Street” has “gone woke.” In late May, The Daily Wire reported that “Sesame Workshop, the creator of the children’s show ‘Sesame Street,’ is introducing two new characters to its cast of muppets to teach children about ‘racial literacy.’”

“The nonprofit announced last week that a black father and son, Elijah and Wesley Walker, would be joining the show as part of a broader effort by Sesame Workshop to combat racism and advance ‘racial justice,’” The Daily Wire’s Tim Pearce added. “The Walker muppets are one part of the organization’s ‘Coming Together’ initiative.”

“At Sesame Workshop, we look at every issue through the lens of a child. Children are not colorblind — not only do they first notice differences in race in infancy, but they also start forming their own sense of identity at a very young age,” said Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, Senior Vice President, Sesame Workshop, according to a press release. “‘The ABCs of Racial Literacy’ is designed to foster open, age-appropriate conversations among families and support them in building racial literacy. By encouraging these much-needed conversations through Coming Together, we can help children build a positive sense of identity and value the identities of others.”

