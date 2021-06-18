https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/maricopa-audit-report-not-expected-for-8-more-weeks/

The final report for the 2020 election audit taking place in Arizona’s largest county is not expected to be out until mid-August, an official involved with the work says. Led by Cyber Ninjas, which was hired by the Arizona Senate, auditors are working on evaluating ballots after finishing their ballot recount.

The ballot evaluation is supposed to wrap up by the end of June—the Senate is slated to vacate the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where the audit is taking place, by July 1—but there will be a few weeks worth of additional work after that, Ken Bennett, a former Arizona Republican secretary of state, told The Epoch Times.

“We’ve got the remainder of June to do what we’re doing here at the coliseum. Then there’s a few weeks probably of work on checking the envelope signatures, and looking at voter registration anomalies, and this work that we want to do on the retabulation, so maybe that takes up some or most of July, and then the auditors are going to need a few to several weeks to put the report together,” said Bennett, the Arizona Senate’s liaison for the audit.

Cyber Ninjas originally said in documents sent to the Senate that it estimated the audit would take approximately 35 days, followed by a five-day period to produce the final report. That schedule seems to have changed.

