https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/mike-pence-drowned-hecklers-faith-freedom-coalition-summit-chants-traitor-video/
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday delivered remarks at the Faith & Freedom conference.
Pence was drowned out by hecklers chanting “traitor!”
Advertisement – story continues below
Pence ignored the protesters and continued to speak over them, “I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order.”
One woman who yelled “traitor!” was escorted out of the conference.
TRENDING: EXPLOSIVE DEVELOPMENT: Election Worker Ralph Jones Is Now Caught Double-Counting Ballots at the State Farm Center on Election Night!
VIDEO:
Pence gets drowned out by hecklers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit, some of whom appear to be chanting “traitor!” pic.twitter.com/pAQxavsK3O
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 18, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below