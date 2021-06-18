https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/mike-pence-drowned-hecklers-faith-freedom-coalition-summit-chants-traitor-video/

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday delivered remarks at the Faith & Freedom conference.

Pence was drowned out by hecklers chanting “traitor!”

Pence ignored the protesters and continued to speak over them, “I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order.”

One woman who yelled “traitor!” was escorted out of the conference.

Pence gets drowned out by hecklers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit, some of whom appear to be chanting “traitor!” pic.twitter.com/pAQxavsK3O — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 18, 2021

