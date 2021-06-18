https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/559201-monica-lewinsky-responds-to-viral-hbo-interns-mistake-it-gets

Monica Lewinsky on Friday joined other social media users in tweeting messages of support for an unnamed HBO intern who accidentally sent out a test email to HBO Max subscribers, writing, “It gets better.”

HBO Max’s customer service account tweeted late Thursday confirming that it had “mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern,” the streaming service added.

ADVERTISEMENT

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

The news prompted a wave of “dear intern” tweets in which social media users shared their own embarrassing stories from their internships, including mistakenly downloading viruses to company computers and erasing massive amounts of files.

Lewinsky, who in the 1990s became the center of then-President Clinton’s impeachment over their widely publicized affair while she was a White House intern, also tweeted a message to the unnamed HBO Max intern.

“Dear intern: it gets better,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewinsky, now a Vanity Fair contributor and anti-cyberbullying advocate, also added, “ps. don’t wear a beret for awhile, k?” referring to the hat she was famously photographed wearing while working at the White House.

dear intern: it gets better. ♥️ ps. don’t wear a beret for awhile, k? — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) June 18, 2021

Friday’s tweet is hardly the first time Lewinsky has used social media to poke fun at the scandal that made her a household name.

In 2019, she responded to a tweet from another social media user asking, “What’s the worst career advice you’ve ever received?”

Lewinsky replied in a tweet that quickly went viral:

an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume. — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) July 14, 2019

Lewinsky wrote for the first time about her affair with Clinton in a 2014 Vanity Fair article, in which she said that while had profound “regret” over the scandal, she maintained that the sexual relationship was “consensual.”

“Sure, my boss took advantage of me, but I will always remain firm on this point: it was a consensual relationship,” she wrote at the time. “Any ‘abuse’ came in the aftermath, when I was made a scapegoat in order to protect his powerful position.”

News broke earlier this week that Lewinsky had signed her company Alt Ending Productions to a producing deal with 20th Television ahead of the latest installment of the “American Crime Story” anthology series following the Clinton impeachment.

Lewinsky is serving as a producer on the series, with actress Beanie Feldstein portraying her. Other cast members include Clive Owen as Bill ClintonWilliam (Bill) Jefferson ClintonMonica Lewinsky responds to viral HBO intern’s mistake: ‘It gets better’ 40-year march: Only one state doesn’t recognize Juneteenth Fire-proofing forests is not possible MORE, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhite House denies pausing military aid package to Ukraine Monica Lewinsky responds to viral HBO intern’s mistake: ‘It gets better’ Virginia governor’s race poses crucial test for GOP MORE and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

