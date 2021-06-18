http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/1ZVS83Xi85g/

AUSSIES are being told to tie string around the their trousers to stop scurrying rodents running up their legs.

The country has been gripped by a plague of mice – the worst outbreak in more than 30 years.

People have been protecting themselves against the critters by keeping trouser legs closed off Credit: Reuters

Australia is suffering from the worst mouse infestation in decades Credit: NSW Farmers

Over the past nine months, millions of the rodents have been chomping on farmer’s crops and chewing through houses.

CSIRO mouse expert Steve Henry told VICE News: “People are literally tying strings around their trousers if they’re walking through mice because they don’t want them running up their trouser legs.”

Farmers have resorted to burning entire silos of grain to escape the infestation.

Others have brutally blowtorched the creatures, or poisoned them with a a government-sanctioned poison called zinc phosphide.

Henry, who is leading the charge in mouse control efforts and helping farmers cope, says the zinc phosphide is the only humane and effective option.

“It is a nasty chemical and it’s banned for use in other countries, but the chances of secondary poisoning are quite low,” he said.

An Australian farmer has compared the mouse plague to “trying to control Covid on a cruise ship”.

Mick Harris’ 2,500-acre farm in New South Wales is one of thousands being deluged by mice in the worst scourge in living memory.

The 35-year-old farming consultant worries a current lull in numbers means the mice are regrouping ahead of the Spring planting season.

“It’s like trying to control Covid on a cruise ship,” he put it.

“If some cabins are contaminated, it’s going to keep spreading from one to the other.

“It’s the same with paddocks: if you only do one paddock here and there, they’ll just spread again.”

As the Australian winter sets in, home and car owners have been forced to deal with rats and mice looking for warmer places to live.

They’ve eaten through electrical wires, which sparked a house fire in Narrabri, New South Wales, while cars have been damaged.

Many have resorted to putting the legs of their beds and tables into buckets of water to stop mice crawling up.

Meanwhile, a recent cold snap has made the indoors a primary target.

“At this time of year, with the heating systems on, the smell of hot mouse urine and faeces is pretty repulsive,” one senior official from the New South Wales Farmer’s Association described.

Just last week, a farmer’s wife was rushed to hospital after a mouse chewed her eyeball while she slept.

Mick and his family have also been attacked.

He recounted how one morning he was rudely awoken by a mouse clamoring over his face.

A man lifts a sheet to reveal a group of mice Credit: AP

