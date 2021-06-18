https://hannity.com/media-room/must-see-thousands-of-patriotic-hockey-fans-belt-out-the-national-anthem-in-new-york/

100% KENNEDY: ‘Pretty Please, With Sugar on Top, Stand Your A** Up for the National Anthem!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.03.21

Senator John Kennedy launched his re-election bid this week; promoting his new webpage while asking Americans “pretty please, stand your ass up for the national anthem!”

“My campaign people would beat me around the head if I didn’t ask folks to go to my website. I put up some cool new pictures… Pretty please, with sugar on top, stand your ass up for the National Anthem!”

“I promise I will always be your voice during the good times and the bad. Come hell or high water, your values will be my values. I will never be silent when the radical nut jobs tell me to sit down and shut up. Today, I announced I’m running for re-election to the U.S. Senate,” said Kenney in a video posted on Twitter.

“I will always refuse to be beaten. You can write that down and take it home to mama,” he added.

I promise I will always be your voice during the good times and the bad. Come hell or high water, your values will be my values. I will never be silent when the radical nut jobs tell me to sit down and shut up. Today, I announced I’m running for re-election to the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/Mo9WV7XYAZ — John Neely Kennedy (@JohnKennedyLA) June 1, 2021

“I will not let you down — I’d rather drink weed killer,” he added.

Watch Kennedy above.