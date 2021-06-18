https://djhjmedia.com/rich/nancy-pelosi-names-aoc-to-sit-on-new-select-committee-to-address-wealth-inequality-to-be-chaired-by-former-goldman-sachs-guy/

The Democrats are creating a new select committee that will address wealth inequity. Translated, that means if a white person earns more money than a person of color it’s because of racism. If there aren’t enough people of color in a certain profession, it’s not because black workers aren’t attracted to the profession, it’s because of systemic racism.

Equity and equality are two completely different things. Equality means everyone gets the same opportunity to succeed. We have had that encased in federal law for decades now. Equity means everyone gets the same outcome, regardless of how hard they work for it. But with the current crop of radical progressive Democrats, it appears even equity is going to be redefined as the government will take directly from white people and give the proceeds directly to people of color leaving white people with less than them.

We already have government-sanctioned racism by Democrats. For example, the Biden administration has told white male restaurant owners that they have to get to the back of the line for COVID relief funds and wait for black and other people of color restaurant owners to be taken care of first. That’s against federal law, but who’s going to stop them? They did the same thing in farming and a court just ruled against the administration telling them that they cannot exclude white farmers from a federal debt forgiveness program because it’s unconstitutional.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has picked Democrat House members that she will appoint to the new select committee that will be led by a former Wall Street financier-turned-nonprofit chief and Pelosi will put Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (AOC) in charge of “generational disparities and increasing worker power,” whatever that means.

Pelosi is going to put AOC in charge of generational disparities when she can’t argue her way out of a trash bag.

The Speaker revealed her choice of people to serve on the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth in a “Dear Colleague” letter to House members on Tuesday, with Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) serving as chairman along with progressive lunatics AOC and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

Himes, who will chair an economic disparity and fairness committee represents a district that has some of the most expensive zip codes in the country such as Greenwich, as well as lower-income areas like Bridgeport.

Folks, this is the select committee that among other things will decide that the federal government needs to put a stop to single-family homes in America’s suburbs by building housing projects for the poor. The Democrats threatened they would do this, and Joe Biden is all in. Moving out of the city and into the suburbs has been part of the American dream since there were suburbs. More black Americans live in the suburbs today than in cities and the Democrats are crying racial disparities when they don’t exist. They are going to destroy suburban neighborhoods in the name of equity. That means they’re going to destroy black people’s suburban neighborhoods too.

On Wednesday, Pelosi said to reporters that she picked Himes to chair the select committee due to his professional background. Meanwhile, AOC is dumb as a box of hair, once declaring that Trump’s unemployment numbers looked so good because most Americans were working two jobs. Yes, she really said it.

Himes spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs (a literal job recruitment center for every Democrat president of the modern era for their economic team) before changing careers to head up a New York City-based nonprofit that concentrated on affordable housing in the Bronx.

All seven other committee members will have a specific area of concern that they focus on.

AOC, for example, will focus on “addressing generational disparities and increasing worker power in the economy.” What could go wrong?

Jayapal, who also serves as Congressional Progressive Caucus chair, will attempt to deliver “workers better wages and a brighter future.” Imagine corporations forced by the government to pay certain employees higher wages based not on experience but the color of their skin. Don’t doubt me on this because that’s exactly what radical leftists are doing. They are assigning racial aspects to everything they do.

The other members of the select committee are Representatives Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), Gwen Moore (D-WI), Vicente González (D-TX), Angie Craig (D-MN), and Sara Jacobs (D-CA).

Pelosi mentioned the idea for the committee back in December and in a typical grandstanding fashion, she quoted FDR when he established the Temporary National Economic Committee in 1938.

“The liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself,” Pelosi said reading the quote.

“The liberty of a democracy is not safe if its business system does not provide employment and produce and distribute goods in such a way as to sustain an acceptable standard of living.”

We had that and more under President Donald Trump. More businesses were being started up than ever before. Wages were rising for all workers for the first time in decades. Black and Hispanic unemployment were at the lowest recorded levels. Trump’s economic policies were bottom-up while the Democrats are using top-down strategies where the government is in charge and it dictates how our economy will be run. That never works out well for the American workers.

What Democrats fail to understand is that the federal government is not supposed to be stronger than the private sector. They are supposed to act as an agent to the states. Full stop.

On Tuesday, during an interview with leftist David Ignatius of the Washington Post, Pelosi described the committee as bipartisan, saying it would include voices from all sides.

“Rust Belt districts harmed by plant shutdowns, urban districts ravaged by racial injustice, rural districts where farmers are suffering from drought, and districts across the country where young people are struggling with debt, low-wage jobs and an uncertain future,” Ignatius wrote.

Can I remind everyone that those problems are usually a side effect of voting Democrat? Plant shutdowns, cities ravaged by racial injustice all come as part of the Democrat package. Progressive Democrat policies breed poverty and crime.

Himes said during the same press conference he hasn’t yet received names of Republicans who will sit on the committee. That’s just a formality because every vote will be down party lines. The progressive Democrats have nothing in common with the American people.

“They are in the works and hope they will be in short order coming forward,” Himes said.

