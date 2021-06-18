https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nba-legend-john-stockton-triggers-leftists-with-covid-truth-bomb/
Stockton isn’t buying the Covid propaganda
“This isn’t a virus cheating us of this opportunity, it’s the guys making decisions saying ‘No, no, we’re too scared and we’re gonna shut everything down. Sit in your house and be careful. My kids and grandkids hearing these things and accepting them as truth when I know by my significant amount of research that it isn’t is very frustrating.”