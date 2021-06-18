http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/lg5lt-Ypzp4/need-hope-for-the-future-watch-this-kid.php

Rosemount, Minnesota is a Twin Cities suburb adjacent to my own. It used to have good public schools, but they have been wrecked, like so many others, by Critical Race Theory and attendant left-wing indoctrination. Monday evening there was a district school board meeting. A number of people spoke, including a 15-year-old boy who called Rosemount High School to account for its commitment to political indoctrination.

You should watch it all, the kid is good and it is under five minutes long. My favorite moment is at the end, when he says that he is transferring to a private school. He says that he will go on to a successful career, and it is too bad for Rosemount High School that they won’t be able to count him as an alumnus. I have a hunch the kid is right:

